Sandler Capital Management Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,877 shares during the quarter. Novanta accounts for about 1.7% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.31% of Novanta worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Novanta by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

