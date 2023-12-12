Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 159.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.0 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

