Sandler Capital Management Purchases 104,587 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares during the quarter. Nextracker comprises 0.9% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

Nextracker Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.