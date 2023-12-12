Sandler Capital Management Sells 21,171 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.82% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

