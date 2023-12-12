Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average of $233.46.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

