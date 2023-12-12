Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

