Sandler Capital Management Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Sandler Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $166.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $168.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

