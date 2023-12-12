Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,476 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $66,014,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $172.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

