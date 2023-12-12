Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Reduced by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

