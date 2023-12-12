Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 68,527 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,527 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

