Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 940,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MRO opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

