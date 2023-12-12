Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 40,000 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Vontier worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

