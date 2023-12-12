Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 37,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $183.27.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

