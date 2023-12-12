Scopus Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

NYSE HWM opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

