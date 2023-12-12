Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $46.45 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,636 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.3% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $46,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

