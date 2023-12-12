Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys 334,545 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of O-I Glass worth $29,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.3 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

