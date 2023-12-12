Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $68,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

