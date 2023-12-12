Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.5% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $53,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

