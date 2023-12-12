Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.470-2.530 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock worth $9,037,427. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,984,000 after buying an additional 855,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

