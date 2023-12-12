Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 451.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Constellium Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.