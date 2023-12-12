600,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. HSBC assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $35.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,522 shares of company stock worth $4,325,621. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

