Shentu (CTK) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $94.18 million and $10.38 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 128,227,568 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

