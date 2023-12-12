BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:MUA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
