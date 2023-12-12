BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MUA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 211,641 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

