BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $146,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.