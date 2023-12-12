BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 191,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

