BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.