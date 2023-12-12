Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

MFC stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

