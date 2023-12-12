BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

