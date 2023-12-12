Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Crown Crafts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.
Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Crown Crafts
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
