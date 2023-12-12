Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Crown Crafts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $31,198.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,684.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,406.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $31,198.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,684.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,780 shares of company stock worth $110,885. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.