Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 2nd

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTPS opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.
About Great American Bancorp
