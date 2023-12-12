Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 342,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

