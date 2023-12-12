Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

NYSE:TREX opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

