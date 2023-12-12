Soros Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Soros Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 1.0% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

