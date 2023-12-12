Soros Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.5% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.41.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,156,646 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

