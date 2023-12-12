Southernsun Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats comprises about 2.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $956.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $65.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

