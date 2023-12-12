Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $41.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Boston Beer makes up 4.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $41,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of SAM opened at $346.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.02 and a 200 day moving average of $345.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

