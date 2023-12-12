U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises approximately 5.9% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $56,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

