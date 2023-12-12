Southernsun Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,423 shares during the period. Ingevity accounts for 5.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 2.28% of Ingevity worth $48,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $113,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

