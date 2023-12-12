Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises about 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of Stepan worth $35,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stepan by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stepan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stepan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Stepan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.87. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

