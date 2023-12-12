Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,762 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 7.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Darling Ingredients worth $71,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

