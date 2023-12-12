THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,190 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises approximately 3.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of THOR Industries worth $36,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

