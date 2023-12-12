Sphera Funds Management LTD. Reduces Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,398 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.20% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,454 shares of company stock worth $141,493. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

