Southernsun Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up about 4.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AGCO worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 37.7% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 73,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in AGCO by 7.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

