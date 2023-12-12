DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $165.51 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $165.51 million and $217.64 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 80.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00173838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008965 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

