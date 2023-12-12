eCash Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $662.80 million and $62.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,810.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00557662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00116767 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,577,079,673,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

