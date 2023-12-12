SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $306.89 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $306.89 million and approximately $45.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.76 or 1.00047490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011281 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,243,308,611.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29983316 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $43,724,137.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.