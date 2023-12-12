WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55,232.53

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.93 million and $55,232.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00173838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008965 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

