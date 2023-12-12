Fei USD Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.03 million and approximately $176,606.73 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.76 or 1.00047490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011281 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,365,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,365,353.98707771 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98129585 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $177,711.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

