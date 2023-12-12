Vai (VAI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $101,104.51

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $4.19 million and $101,104.51 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,188,453 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

