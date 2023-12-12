Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $2,423.90 or 0.05795086 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $5.89 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 542,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 542,819.87795906. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,435.06266996 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $9,389,894.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.